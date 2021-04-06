Atomic London rejigs management with ECD and MD appointments

Atomic London has reformed its leadership team with the appointment of Katy Sumption as executive creative director and the promotion of head of client services Louise Rudaizky to the new role of managing director.

Sumption, a former founding partner of The Elephant Room and creative director of Exposure, will team up with existing executive creative director Dave Henderson to oversee the department.

She effectively replaces Atomic co-founder and executive creative director Guy Bradbury, who announced last week that he is leaving the agency after eight years.

Rudaizky joined Atomic in 2019 as head of client services. Before that, she worked at JW'T and M&C Saatchi for nearly a decade.

As managing director, she will continue her focus on Atomic's client base.

Sumption and Rudaizky will report to Atomic chief executive Jon Goulding. The leadership team reporting to Goulding also comprises Steve Hopkins, strategy partner, and Jack Williams, head of new business.

Goulding said: "Our proposition of brand and activation working as one has never been more relevant. With digital adspend taking a growing proportion of total adspend, and brands recognising the importance of creating ideas that work across the entire customer journey, Louise will be even more instrumental now in helping put our unique agency structure to work for clients.

"The addition of Katy will only further cement our ability to offer creative height as well as breadth of capability. She has a drive to make creative work that helps brands connect with their audiences in a more relevant and engaging way and her approach to doing that is special."