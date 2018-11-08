Benjamin Londesbrough
ATP unveils new branding and global marketing campaign

Activity, which includes a new logo, aims to capture the 'excitement and drama' of ATP matches.

The Association of Tennis Professionals has worked with Matta to deliver a new brand and global marketing campaign. 

Built around its core "Love it all" message, the campaign aims to capture the "excitement and drama delivered by every one of the ATP’s 63 tournaments during the season".

The rebranding includes a new logo and seeks to reflect the changes taking place across men’s professional tennis, including a broadcast partnership with Amazon Prime.

Chris Kermode, ATP executive chairman and president, said: "We’re taking a bold approach in everything we do at the ATP, from our pioneering broadcast partnership with Amazon Prime to the innovations we’ve been testing out at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan. It’s an exciting time for the sport – with a mix of unbelievable legends still at the top of their game and a next generation of stars emerging – so this is a great time to be engaging new, younger fans around the world."

Matt Hunt, Matta’s strategy and brand director, commented: "For casual tennis fans, there is so much more to explore beyond the slams, from dramatising the player narratives that emerge to the fact that fan favourites are followed as much for their personal qualities as their nationality, which is all combined with the unbelievable athleticism and skill they display week in, week out. We needed to create a fresh and flexible creative vehicle to convey this breadth and encourage casual fans to love it all."

Marketing activity will run across all digital channels, as well as on TV during ATP tournaments. 

Topics

