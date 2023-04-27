How attention drives outcomes: hear from Easyjet, Camelot, Wavemaker and more

Today is all about setting yourself up for the best outcomes from your ad investment, which comes down to how you protect, measure, track and optimise it.

We invite you to join us for a morning of content on Wednesday 7 June 2023, from 8:30am, in-person at RSA House, London, or online from 9:25am.

Campaign’s exclusive event, Protect, verify, perform: How attention drives outcomes, in partnership with DoubleVerify, will explore the next frontier in digital marketing and address questions around attention metrics and verification, such as:

How can better media quality and verification drive performance and ROI?

How can attention inform campaign performance and drive business outcomes?

What are the main challenges and opportunities in the European Connected TV space?

The conversation will feature two cross-industry expert panels and two inspiring keynotes. And your voice is essential throughout: we’ll field questions from you - the brand marketers and agencies grappling with these issues every day.

A taste of the must-see sessions:

Measuring the impact of attention

Attention is the new media currency, with brands battling to engage consumers in a saturated market, while ensuring they respect consumer privacy. For savvy marketers, emerging platforms offer opportunities to not only capture audience attention, but also to measure the impact of attention itself. Yet, there are challenges still to navigate. So how can brands best prepare?

This panel discussion, led by Campaign editor Maisie McCabe, explores:

How brands are driving outcomes through attention – and attention’s role in a post-cookie world

How can brands address challenges such as digital fatigue and attention fragmentation?

How can attention be effectively measured in a privacy-friendly way?

How can brands adapt to trends and adopt new platforms and technologies agilely?

What is the future of attention measurement?



Speakers so far:

Shaaf Tauqueer, audience and martech manager, Easyjet

Rachel Moss, head of marketing strategy and media, Camelot

Elliott Millard, chief strategy and planning officer at Wavemaker

Nick Reid, senior vice president and managing director at DoubleVerify

Can you prove your connected TV investments are paying off? Exploring measurement and verification in Europe

A foundation of quality is critical to building brand trust, helping to preserve access to free content through an ad-supported internet. But, legacy video measurement leaves billions of impressions either unmeasurable or unprotected, especially across newer video channels such as CTV. Yet, as more TV viewers shift to streaming and AVOD, marketing spend is shifting, too – and many marketers want more metrics to demonstrate effectiveness and dictate future spend.

As revenue opportunities in CTV multiply, so does the chance of fraud. The number of fraud schemes uncovered by DoubleVerify spiked by 70% year-on-year from 2020 to 2021, so addressing verification and measurement issues in the connected media environment is vitally important. Yet, despite sharing some similarities with the US, Europe's CTV market presents significant differences, particularly in terms of the variations across different countries and fewer large-scale streaming businesses.

This panel discussion, led by Campaign editor Maisie McCabe, explores:

What is the landscape of CTV measurement in Europe – and how does it compare to other regions?

Opportunities and challenges in the CTV Space

Why does ad verification matter for CTV?

How prevalent is fraud in the European CTV space?

The case for consistency and collaboration across the TV, streaming video and digital advertising markets

Speakers so far:

Phil Duffield, vice president, UK, at The Trade Desk

Nick Reid, senior vice president and managing director EMEA at DoubleVerify, says: “As the industry continues to undergo rapid changes, it's become more important than ever to protect, measure, and optimise advertising investment. Our session is designed to provide actionable insights from respected industry experts, covering attention metrics, CTV and verification.

“With the rise of ad fraud and concerns around brand safety, it's essential to stay informed about the latest developments in these areas. Our experts will offer practical advice on protecting your investment and getting the most out of your advertising efforts. Join us for an informative and engaging discussion that will help you navigate the evolving media landscape.”

