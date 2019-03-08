Brittaney Kiefer
Audi breaks up a wedding in humorous campaign for the R8

The ad is set to a cover of The Carpenters' Close to You.

Audi has launched its new R8 with a global campaign in which a boisterous cast of characters wreak havoc on the roads to compete for a view of the car.

The ad, created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty, promotes the R8’s power and design by playing on the idea that the car is not only a pleasure to drive, but also a "pleasure to follow". A range of characters, from a wedding party to a deliveryman and a taxi driver, drop their routines and cause calamity as they vie to get closer to the R8. Meanwhile, the Audi car is seen being driven safely and calmly, navigating the chaotic city streets unfazed. 

In the tradition of previous Audi campaigns, the ad is set to a remake of a classic song. Reneé Dominique, a 20-year-old singer-songwriter who recently shot to fame with 50 million views on YouTube, covers The Carpenters’ Close to You. Music producer David Kosten arranged the track.

The work was created by David Lasar and Thibault Michal and directed by Sam Brown through Rogue. PHD is the media agency.

Cutdowns of the 60-second film will run on Instagram Stories, YouTube and Facebook.

Dr Felicitas Nogly, head of content production at Audi, said: "We are very proud of this piece of work. It has the perfect blend of humour, charm and beautiful cinematography. We believe it will raise smiles across the world, and get people super excited about the new Audi R8, our flagship car for Audi Sport."

Michal and Lasar added: "As always with Audi, we had to find a simple universal truth: nobody likes being overtaken on the road. Unless it’s by the beautiful new R8. Which is a pleasure to follow. It was a great team effort. Working closely with the genius that is Sam Brown, we hope that we’ve created a memorable piece of work for Audi."      

