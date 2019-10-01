Gurjit Degun
Audi picks Amazon's Tina Koehler to lead marketing

She replaces Benjamin Braun.

Koehler: joins in January
Audi UK has named Tina Koehler, a marketer at Amazon, as its new head of marketing.

She will replace Benjamin Braun who left to join Samsung earlier this year.

Koehler will begin in the role in January. She has worked at Amazon since 2016, when she joined as head of traffic, UK. She became head of marketing UK and lifecycle leader EU in June 2017.

Before this she worked at Procter & Gamble for 12 years across the UK, Germany and Switzerland in global and regional commercial roles.

Audi is currently reviewing its ad account, which has been handled by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London for 37 years.

Koehler will report to Andrew Doyle, director of Audi UK. He said: "We are delighted to welcome Tina to the team. She will be an important asset to our business with her experience in digital marketing and a strong background in strategic brand building and commercial ownership."

