Audi retains BBH for advertising account

Audi UK's high-profile advertising review has finally come to an end as the car marque has retained Bartle Bogle Hegarty London.

The decision concludes a process that kicked off in April – the first time Audi reviewed its UK creative business in 37 years.

BBH went up against Engine in a final shoot-out. M&C Saatchi and VCCP were shortlisted at an earlier stage.

Audi had also approached Leo Burnett London, Lucky Generals, Ogilvy, Saatchi & Saatchi London and VMLY&R about the review, but they declined to take part.

Owned by the Volkswagen Group, Audi is one of BBH’s founding clients. The agency has held the business since 1982 and co-founder Sir John Hegarty came up with the well-known slogan: "Vorsprung durch technik."

Campaign understands that it was a statutory review that was led by the procurement team.

Audi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Neil Munn, group chief executive of BBH, said: "We are delighted to have retained the Audi business. We will continue to deliver brilliant work and add value to this great brand, as we have done for many years."

Audi and sister brand Skoda also retained incumbent agencies We Are Social and Ogilvy to handle their respective social media accounts after a protracted review process.

Last month, Audi appointed 72andSunny Amsterdam to develop its upcoming global brand campaign. The work is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2020.