Omar Oakes
Added 23 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Audi and Skoda keep faith with We Are Social and Ogilvy

VW Group had considered consolidating accounts into one shop in procurement-led review.

Audi: We Are Social created 'Audi and the cockerel', part of 'Dare to be different' campaign
Audi: We Are Social created 'Audi and the cockerel', part of 'Dare to be different' campaign

Audi and Skoda have retained incumbent agencies We Are Social and Ogilvy to run their respective social media accounts after a protracted review process.

Parent company Volkswagen Group had called a pitch at the beginning of 2019 – before the more widely reported Audi advertising agency review that 37-year incumbent Bartle Bogle Hegarty is defending.

Similar to the ad review, the social media review was led by VW's procurement division.

It is understood that VW had considered appointing one agency to run the social media accounts for both brands. An Audi spokeswoman declined to comment.

However, after an eight-month process that also involved 1000heads and Goat, VW has decided to retain We Are Social for Audi and Ogilvy for Skoda. 

We Are Social was appointed Audi's UK strategic and creative social media agency in 2015 after the brand moved the business from BBH, which continued to handle above-the-line advertising. Most recently, We Are Social created "E-tron charge ahead" to promote Audi's all-electric marque.

Ogilvy, which has worked on Skoda's social media business for three years, recently won a gold at this year's Influencer Marketing Awards for "#ThisIsOurTime", a campaign to reduce gender inequality in sport.

Audi has just hired a new UK head marketer to replace Benjamin Braun, who left for Samsung earlier this year. Tina Koehler will join Audi from Amazon in January. The ad account review is ongoing.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why employee experience matters

Why employee experience matters

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago
How Waze is driving performance

How Waze is driving performance

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
AGENCY
Ogilvy UK: Why employee experience matters

Ogilvy UK: Why employee experience matters

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
How to fine-tune your influencer marketing strategy

How to fine-tune your influencer marketing strategy

Promoted

Added 38 hours ago