Audi UK appoints new head of marketing

Audi UK has appointed Tony Moore as its head of marketing.

Currently head of product planning at Audi UK, Moore will take up the role in January 2022. He replaces Tina Koehler, who had been in the post since January 2020 but has now moved to a role at Deliveroo.

Moore has more than 25 years' experience within Volkswagen Group, Audi’s parent company. Prior to his role as head of product planning, he was head of sales planning and operations at Audi UK.

His role will involve accelerating Audi’s data-driven marketing focus, maintaining brand image and establishing Audi’s sustainable credentials.

Moore said: “Audi has established itself as the leading brand for e-mobility, luxury and innovation in the premium sector. I’m really eager to start leading the team into what will be an exciting and truly sustainable future.”

Andrew Doyle, director of Audi UK, added: “I would like to congratulate Tony on his new role as head of marketing at Audi UK. Tony’s vast experience and wealth of knowledge gained across financial, planning, and product roles at the Volkswagen Group will prove invaluable as he leads our digital transformation.”