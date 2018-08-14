Audi unveils martial-arts-themed spot 'Escape'

In the 60- and 90-second films, called "Escape" and created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, a fight breaks out between two rival gangs. The protagonist escapes the clutches of a henchman and is forced to hide in the back seat of an Audi.

As the fight unfolds, the central character is captivated by the high-spec interior of the A8 model, and finds himself reaching for a glass of champagne and listening to the sounds of Easy by the Commodores. Eventually he opts to rejoin the battle to help his beleaguered partner.

The ad was created by Marc Rayson and Callum Prior, and directed by Matthijs Van Heijningen through MJZ. Fight sequences were shot in Bangkok, Thailand, and coordinated by James Bond-veteran Seng Kawee.

"Escape" rolls out today (16 August), and will also be screened in cinemas and on VOD platforms. Media planning and buying is by PHD.

Audi’s last major TV ad campaign, "Clowns", was awarded Campaign’s Creative Grand Prix in 2017.

Benjamin Braun, Audi UK’s marketing director, revealed that "Escape" will be the first of three TV campaigns to break in the next few months.

"In true Audi style, it tells a story. This time the narrative is about our seriously luxurious technology. No matter how chaotic the outside world, Audi cars provide an ‘escape’. Our technology keeps you safe and supremely comfortable.The A8 can include widescreen TVs, 23 loudspeakers, a fridge and even a foot massage for passengers in the back."

Ian Heartfield, executive creative director at BBH London, said: "The film focuses on the technology story from inside an Audi, with the help of two martial-arts gangs and the voice of Lionel Ritchie."

The film’s director Van Heijnigen, added: "The project is a visual spectacle, has a huge martial-arts fighting scene and an Audi A8 as the only way for our hero to escape. It’s spectacular, funny and highlights the luxurious features of the Audi A8."

Separately, Audi has signed a four-year sponsorship deal to become the official car partner of Tottenham Hotspur, adding to existing deals with Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid. The Volkswagen-owned marque previously sponsored Tottenham's Premier League rivals Manchester United.