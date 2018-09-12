Audible launches campaign starring a collective of apes

A new campaign for Amazon's audiobook and podcast app Audible makes the case that not all apps have an equally positive effect on their users by contrasting two orangutans with different smartphone habits.

"Mindful moments", by Fold7, is informed by research from the Center for Humane Technology that found popular apps vary widely in the extent to which they leave users feeling happy or unhappy.

Audible was among the top 10 apps included in the survey, with 97% of users saying it left them happy, while Facebook, Tinder, Instagram, Snapchat and Candy Crush Saga were all in the bottom 15.

The film features two orangutans sitting back to back. While one is engrossed in gaming and swiping, the other is calmly completing a Rubik’s cube while listening to audiobooks. Print work, meanwhile, features four primates: mandrill, orangutan, gibbon and sifaka.

The campaign launches on TV, video-on-demand and YouTube today, with cinema following from Friday and out-of-home and digital display from 8 October.

It was created by Ryan Newey, Adrian Lim and Simon Helm, and directed by Jorge Montiel through The Mill. Still imagery was taken by wildlife photographer Tim Flach. Media planning, buying and audience insight was by Hearts & Science.

Neil Caldicott, brand marketing director at Audible, said: "It’s a really exciting and ambitious campaign for us, looking to shine a light on the many moments where listening to Audible is an enriching experience for our customers.

"Our mission is to help unleash the power of the spoken word, to inspire or educate listeners with thought-provoking non-fiction and entertain those who simply want to be immersed in a great story."

Yelena Gaufman, strategy partner at Fold7, added: "This is a powerful moment as people realise they want tech brands to contribute more to their health and well-being through a more enriching and rewarding free-time experience.

"In this climate, we’re proud to help showcase Audible as a humane tech brand – one which isn’t out to compete with our natural needs, but instead is playing a more meaningful role in its users’ lives with quality content and a non-intrusive experience."