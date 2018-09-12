Simon Gwynn
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Audible launches campaign starring a collective of apes

Audiobook and podcast brand uses primates to highlight its benefits compared with other apps.

A new campaign for Amazon's audiobook and podcast app Audible makes the case that not all apps have an equally positive effect on their users by contrasting two orangutans with different smartphone habits.

"Mindful moments", by Fold7, is informed by research from the Center for Humane Technology that found popular apps vary widely in the extent to which they leave users feeling happy or unhappy.

Audible was among the top 10 apps included in the survey, with 97% of users saying it left them happy, while Facebook, Tinder, Instagram, Snapchat and Candy Crush Saga were all in the bottom 15.

The film features two orangutans sitting back to back. While one is engrossed in gaming and swiping, the other is calmly completing a Rubik’s cube while listening to audiobooks. Print work, meanwhile, features four primates: mandrill, orangutan, gibbon and sifaka. 

The campaign launches on TV, video-on-demand and YouTube today, with cinema following from Friday and out-of-home and digital display from 8 October.

It was created by Ryan Newey, Adrian Lim and Simon Helm, and directed by Jorge Montiel through The Mill. Still imagery was taken by wildlife photographer Tim Flach. Media planning, buying and audience insight was by Hearts & Science.

Neil Caldicott, brand marketing director at Audible, said: "It’s a really exciting and ambitious campaign for us, looking to shine a light on the many moments where listening to Audible is an enriching experience for our customers.

"Our mission is to help unleash the power of the spoken word, to inspire or educate listeners with thought-provoking non-fiction and entertain those who simply want to be immersed in a great story."

Yelena Gaufman, strategy partner at Fold7, added: "This is a powerful moment as people realise they want tech brands to contribute more to their health and well-being through a more enriching and rewarding free-time experience.

"In this climate, we’re proud to help showcase Audible as a humane tech brand – one which isn’t out to compete with our natural needs, but instead is playing a more meaningful role in its users’ lives with quality content and a non-intrusive experience."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
What is it like to work in B2B marketing?

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago

What is it like to work in B2B marketing?

BRANDS
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Three gets a reach upgrade

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Three gets a reach upgrade

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate

Promoted

September 12, 2018

4 ways to innovate

AGENCY
Making the big picture clearer

Promoted

September 12, 2018

Making the big picture clearer