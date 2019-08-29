Audible launches podcast with art installations

Amazon's Audible is launching its folk-tale podcast series Hag with an art installation and interactive displays. Hag short stories reframe obscure British folk tales as modern-day feminist fables.

The exhibition, taking place at Phonica Records in London's Soho, will bring to life eight of the stories via a mix of art and interactive elements. Visitors will have the opportunity to listen to the stories that inspired the installations.

Open during 30-31 August, the pop-up will showcase historical manuscripts, photographs and ancient objects in a contemporary setting. The themes of otherness, identity, faith, religion, gender and trauma will be explored.

Naomi Booth, Natasha Carthew, Emma Glass, Daisy Johnson, Liv Little, Kirsty Logan, Eimear McBride and Mahsuda Snaith are the authors of the reinvented stories.

Johnson’s reimagining, A Retelling, is based on Green Children of Woolpit. The story is intended to prompt listeners to think about narrative, the boundaries between truth and fantasy, and how much of our reality is constructed in our own minds.

The installation inspired by A Retelling draws visitors into a fantastical forest. While physically immersed in the forest, visitors will be able to listen to excerpts of the podcast. The surroundings are intended to evoke a strong sense of place and create an atmosphere that is part-fantasy and part-reality.

The Producers worked alongside PrettyGreen to deliver the project.