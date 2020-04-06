Audiences turn to BBC, Sun and Daily Mail for coronavirus updates

The BBC, The Sun and the Daily Mail have seen the biggest increases in audience in the past week as the nation tunes in to traditional media for coronavirus updates and to pass time spent indoors.

The second iteration of Havas Media Group’s Covid-19 Media Behaviours Report, which surveyed 1,487 people, found that 64% of participants said they are watching more live TV than before the pandemic – a 15% increase compared with the last survey on 17 and 18 March.

The BBC has witnessed a 16% net increase on people claiming to watch its news output more than they did before the outbreak. There has also been a 15% net rise in other BBC channels.

Havas Media's report added that the Beeb continues to be the most trusted source, as 69% of respondents said that they trust the brand for factually correct information about coronavirus. This is up 5% since the last poll.

Among news brands, The Sun has seen a 5% net increase in people saying they are reading it more, with a 10% rise among 18- to 24-year-olds. There has also been a 5% uplift for the Daily Mail and a 4% rise for The Guardian.

Eva Grimmett, chief strategy officer at Havas Media Group, said: "This latest iteration of our report shows a further swing towards trusted and meaningful media channels and brands during the Covid-19 outbreak, with more growth for live TV, the BBC and news brands.

"It’s fascinating to see the changing needs of consumers reflected, with people seeking out connection, escapism and inspiration from media, as they look for ways to cope with the situation."