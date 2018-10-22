Aunt Bessie parts ways with Margaret and Mabel for new £5m campaign

Created by St Luke’s, the £5m campaign – the biggest from the brand to date – is the first not to feature brand characters Margaret and Mabel since they were introduced by VCCP in October 2009.

Instead it features dad George dashing home from work via a successively ambitious series of modes of transport in order to tuck into a roast dinner with his kids.

The campaign was created by art director Marcus Smith and copywriter Tom Hopkins, and directed by Guy Manwaring through Sonny London.

Hannah Haas, marketing director at Aunt Bessie’s, said the aim of the campaign was to encourage consumers to consider roast dinners as a realistic meal option more frequently – which meant overcoming perceptions that they were time consuming.

"The idea is simple," Haas said. "It’s based on a human truth: we all have the same problem every evening – what are we going to eat tonight?

"We know that people love roast dinners, but often are thought to be time consuming to make. Aunt Bessie’s, however, breaks down those barriers and makes it possible to make a delicious roast dinner quickly and simply, any day of the week. It’s all about inspiring everyday victories by doing things properly."

Neil Henderson, chief executive at St Luke’s, added: "This new campaign represents a step change in ambition for Aunt Bessie’s. We are delighted to be launching a new long-term creative platform and brand device especially designed for a multi-channel world."