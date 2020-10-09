Emmet McGonagle
Aunt Bessie’s celebrates Grey creative director’s nan in Yorkshire Pudding ad

Grey London won creative account in February.

Grey London creative director Chris Clarke has reached into his own family history for inspiration in the agency's first work for Aunt Bessie’s since it won the creative account from St Luke’s in February.

The campaign, “Caring is the hardest thing we do”, is inspired by Clarke's “Nanna June”, who was certified blind at 16. June was also renowned by the family for her standout Sunday roasts.

Launched today (12 October), the work was written by Clarke, Matt Moreland and Jesse Little, art directed by Clarke and directed by Tom Green through Stink Films. Media is handled by Zenith.

June is played by Julie Bennett, a blind woman (and also a grandmother) with no prior acting experience, who spent half a day familiarising herself with the set before the ad was filmed.

Sarah Koppens, marketing director at Birds Eye UK, said: “We had a sense of how special this story was from the moment Chris and Matt presented it in mid-February. Given everything that has happened since that time, the sentiment captured within the ad couldn’t be more relevant.”

She continued: “Caring for others is a fundamental way in which we connect and demonstrate our love – but that’s not to say it’s always easy to do.

“We were thrilled that Tom [Green] wanted to work with us, celebrating the human truth in the story and doing such a beautiful job of shining a light on it.”

Clarke added: “We all know someone who cares, no matter what. For me, it was my Nanna June. A legend in every sense of the word.

“This platform celebrates her, and all those other wonderful people who simply can’t help but care. Those people who bring the family together every Sunday, with roast beef and Aunt Bessie’s Yorkshires.”

Last month, Aunt Bessie’s parent company Nomad Foods’ launched a European media review.

