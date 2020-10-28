Aunt Bessie’s erects 25-tier Yorkshire Pudding cake

Aunt Bessie's celebrated its 25th anniversary with a 25-tier Yorkshire Pudding cake made using its new 25% bigger puds.

The Cirkle PR creation, which took two hours to construct, measured 8ft 11in. 965 Aunt Bessie's Golden Yorkshire Puddings were used to create the tower, which was finished off with traditional roast dinner fillings.

Erected in Georgian estate The Old Rectory in Bletchingley, the cake did not go to waste and was donated to a pig farm in Milton Keynes.

David Barr, Yorkshire Pudding guru at Aunt Bessie's, said: "Having worked at the factory for three decades, I've tasted thousands of Yorkshire puddings and seen lots of changes – but I'm proud to say that this is our best recipe yet. What better way to mark this magnificent milestone than with a gigantic Yorkshire Pudding cake!"

Earlier this month the brand launched the "Caring is the hardest thing we do" campaign. The spot, by Grey London, features a blind grandmother who prepares her family a "standout" roast dinner.