Aunt Bessie's hands creative account to Grey London

Grey London is delving further into the frozen-foods market after being appointed creative lead for Aunt Bessie’s.

This follows Aunt Bessie's acquisition in 2018 by Nomad Foods, which has used Grey as its agency of record across Europe for flagship brand Birds Eye since 2016.

The business was previously held by St Luke’s, which won it in 2016, and was moved without a formal pitch. Media for Aunt Bessie's is handled by Zenith.

Grey will be responsible for creating a campaign, set to launch in September, to promote "roast dinner season". It is expected to run across TV, digital and in-store.

"We all love a Sunday roast and it’s a meal that brings families together like no other," Sam Dolan, head of marketing at Aunt Bessie’s, said.

"Aunt Bessie's is on a mission to create genuine family moments with our proper tasty food. We are super-excited that Grey London will be our new partner in realising our brand’s potential and their campaigns for Birds Eye proves their pedigree in creating work."

During its four-year relationship with St Luke's, Aunt Bessie's launched a series of ads, including "Us or them" and 2018’s £5m campaign "Bring out the Bessie in you" – the brand’s first ad without its Margaret and Mabel characters since they were introduced by VCCP in October 2009.

Anna Panczyk, chief executive of Grey London, added: "Roast dinners remain a firm favourite across the nation and Aunt Bessie’s is the brand to give you a helping hand when it comes to creating a real Sunday showstopper.

"As families – traditional and otherwise – place more and more value on spending time together, Aunt Bessie’s purpose is clear and we can’t wait to get our campaign out there."

St Luke's is also facing a review from its decade-long client Very.