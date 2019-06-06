Kim Benjamin
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Auto Trader gets spooky in first campaign by Karmarama

Activity is running across TV, video-on-demand, social, display and radio.


Online car marketplace Auto Trader is launching a campaign highlighting its credentials as a destination for purchasing new cars and aiming to challenge existing consumer perceptions of the brand.

The "Silence the squawk" spot hones in on a sign saying "Brand new cars" and features a range of squawking birds sitting on and then flying away from a new vehicle. 

It was created by Karmarama, which landed the account in April after a pitch.

Ben Darby, Auto Trader’s head of marketing communications, said: "The marketing challenge this time round is very different to recent years, but equally it offers an opportunity to test a bolder creative that has great potential to build a new type of equity into an already well-known brand. We’re eager to see how this new creative direction performs with new car buyers today and in the near future."

The campaign debuts on ITV on 7 June. The Specialist Works is handling TV, video-on-deman and digital radio activity, with Auto Trader’s in-house media team managing paid activity across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, as well as display and pay-per-click.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
DOOH Creative Masterclass: BMB's Matt Lever

DOOH Creative Masterclass: BMB's Matt Lever

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago
Your Cannes diary sorted

Your Cannes diary sorted

Promoted

June 04, 2019
AGENCY
How to land your first job in marketing

How to land your first job in marketing

Promoted

June 04, 2019
MEDIA
Mr Swan takes top TV creativity prize

Mr Swan takes top TV creativity prize

Promoted

June 03, 2019