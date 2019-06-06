Auto Trader gets spooky in first campaign by Karmarama



Online car marketplace Auto Trader is launching a campaign highlighting its credentials as a destination for purchasing new cars and aiming to challenge existing consumer perceptions of the brand.

The "Silence the squawk" spot hones in on a sign saying "Brand new cars" and features a range of squawking birds sitting on and then flying away from a new vehicle.

It was created by Karmarama, which landed the account in April after a pitch.

Ben Darby, Auto Trader’s head of marketing communications, said: "The marketing challenge this time round is very different to recent years, but equally it offers an opportunity to test a bolder creative that has great potential to build a new type of equity into an already well-known brand. We’re eager to see how this new creative direction performs with new car buyers today and in the near future."

The campaign debuts on ITV on 7 June. The Specialist Works is handling TV, video-on-deman and digital radio activity, with Auto Trader’s in-house media team managing paid activity across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, as well as display and pay-per-click.