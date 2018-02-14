Gurjit Degun
Added 23 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Avantgarde nabs Imagination's Daniels to boost digital offering

Avantgarde, the independent global brand experience agency, is strengthening its digital offering with the appointment of Aaron Daniels, a senior creative at Imagination.

Avantgarde nabs Imagination's Daniels to boost digital offering

Daniels joins as creative lead for digital and reports to Steve Austen-Brown, creative director at Avantgarde, which has clients including Npower, Samsung and Mini.

The appointment will help Avantgarde build digital into brand experiences as soon as it starts working on a brief.

Daniels joined Imagination in 2014 and worked on the Jaguar Land Rover and Rolls Royce accounts. Before this he spent two years at the Central Saint Martins Innovation Centre as a designer.

Austen-Brown said: "We want to be much more immersive with digital and bring tech into the experience. Aaron’s appointment reflects our desire to integrate digital thinking throughout the creative process.

"Aaron has a particular talent for creating considered and meaningful connections with people through his work, and expands our team of creatives, opening up new areas of brand storytelling for all our clients."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now