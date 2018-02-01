Omar Oakes
Avis set to review Euro ad account

Avis Budget Group, the car rental brand, is poised to review its European advertising business after making contact with agencies.

While the brand has not kicked off a formal review process, it has sent out a request-for-information to agencies.

A source close to the review confirmed the process was currently being led by "procurement" and that a request-for-proposals had not been issued by Avis. 

Avis is considering an agency search for a pan-European agency but is also looking at consolidating the business globally, the source added. Avis appointed Leo Burnett to run its US account in 2012.

VCCP won Avis’ pan-European ad business in 2013, then worth £15m, following a pitch against MullenLowe London (then DLKW Lowe) and The Brooklyn Brothers.

Following that review, VCCP created a European brand campaign for Avis using its classic strapline "We try harder" with a black-and-white film that depicted different cars in various exotic locations. It was a significant move as the brand had dropped the half-century-old slogan in the US in favour of "It's your space", but Avis' then interim European marketing director, Sally Balcombe, fought to retain the older tagline in Europe.

"We try harder" was written by Doyle Dane Bernbach in 1962 and is credited with reversing the fortunes of the then struggling rental business.

The brand spent £2m on UK media in 2016 – the vast majority of which was on TV. Media is handled by Wavemaker, the WPP agency formed by last year’s merger of Maxus (which had held Avis’ account) and MEC.

A spokeswoman for Avis told Campaign the account is "not up for retender" and that the brand is still working with VCCP.

