Aviva shows green credentials with 100% recyclable posters

Finance giant Aviva has nailed its green credentials to the proverbial mast with a series of 100% recyclable outdoor posters.

Promoting its latest "It takes Aviva" campaign, the ads feature Scottish actress Shauna MacDonald, illustrating Aviva as “more than insurance” and were created by Adam & Eve/ DDB.

Working with Zenith and Prodigious, the outdoor six-sheet paper-based posters will be printed on 100% recycled and recyclable stock, using solvent free, non-toxic water-soluble inks.

The posters are sustainable throughout their full life cycle: the Publicis Groupe agencies will work closely with media owners to reduce wastage, arranging the collection and recycling of the posters when the time comes.

The posters will capture audiences at a local level as lockdown restrictions continue to ease, opting to target local high streets, retail hubs and residential areas, rather than commuting hotspots.

Raj Kumar, brand and reputation director at Aviva said: “Sustainability is a fundamental part of Aviva’s strategy and integral to what we do as a business. Because of this, it is very exciting to be one of the first brands to commit to using 100% recyclable posters in our out-of-home advertising.

"At Aviva, by 2040 we aim to have Net Zero carbon emissions from all our shareholder and policyholder assets where we have decision making control.”

Clare Passfield, head of out of home operations and activation at Publicis Media said: “Recyclable advertising is a massive step for OOH as we work towards reducing the impact our industry has on the environment. We are very pleased to have worked with Aviva on these 100% recyclable posters, and we hope to see more brands have sustainability front of mind going forward.”