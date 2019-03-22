Maisie McCabe
Added 10 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Axa and Boots join Campaign Brand Forum

Just Eat's Ben Carter, KFC's Jenny Packwood and Direct Line Group's Piers Newson are also speaking at event.

Borley and Ashfield will be speaking
Borley and Ashfield will be speaking

Nathan Ashfield, brand marketing manager at Axa, and Gail Borley, senior marketing manager at Boots Opticians, are among the marketers speaking at the Campaign Brand Forum.

The Campaign Brand Forum is a free event for senior in-house marketers looking to be inspired by leading industry practitioners, debate the big issues and meet innovative agencies.

Ashfield and Borley join the list of confirmed speakers: Ben Carter, UK marketing director at Just Eat; Jenny Packwood, head of brand engagement at KFC; Piers Newson-Smith, head of brand strategy at Direct Line Group; Alicia Skubick, UK marketing director at Quickbooks; and Scott Somerville, head of advertising, PR and campaigns at E.ON.

The theme for this year’s Campaign Brand Forum is "The evolution of brand experience". The programme is designed to help marketers understand how they can join up their customer journeys, be authentically consistent and confidently respond when things go wrong.

The Campaign Brand Form is taking place at the Tylney Hall hotel, Hampshire, during 27-28 June.

To find out more information and to sign up, visit the Campaign Brand Forum website.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Would AI lie to you?

Would AI lie to you?

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
AGENCY
Win an Apple Watch worth £279! Have your say in Haymarket's 2019 Annual Jobs Survey

Win an Apple Watch worth £279! Have your say in Haymarket's 2019 Annual Jobs Survey

Promoted

March 18, 2019
How automotive is navigating a transforming landscape

How automotive is navigating a transforming landscape

Promoted

March 18, 2019
Local vs Global: What does the future look like for TV?

Local vs Global: What does the future look like for TV?

Promoted

March 13, 2019