Axa and Boots join Campaign Brand Forum

Nathan Ashfield, brand marketing manager at Axa, and Gail Borley, senior marketing manager at Boots Opticians, are among the marketers speaking at the Campaign Brand Forum.

The Campaign Brand Forum is a free event for senior in-house marketers looking to be inspired by leading industry practitioners, debate the big issues and meet innovative agencies.

Ashfield and Borley join the list of confirmed speakers: Ben Carter, UK marketing director at Just Eat; Jenny Packwood, head of brand engagement at KFC; Piers Newson-Smith, head of brand strategy at Direct Line Group; Alicia Skubick, UK marketing director at Quickbooks; and Scott Somerville, head of advertising, PR and campaigns at E.ON.

The theme for this year’s Campaign Brand Forum is "The evolution of brand experience". The programme is designed to help marketers understand how they can join up their customer journeys, be authentically consistent and confidently respond when things go wrong.

The Campaign Brand Form is taking place at the Tylney Hall hotel, Hampshire, during 27-28 June.

