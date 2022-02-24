Axa Health shines a light on health and wellbeing

Axa Health has launched an out-of-home roadshow featuring giant lamps to boost people's mental and physical wellbeing.

As part of the brand's "Feelgood health" campaign, the installation aims to bring a little sunshine into the dark days of winter.

Three table-style lamps, measuring nearly five metres high and fitted with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) bulbs, are aimed at alleviating winter blues by providing light that mimics the intense brightness and spectrum of sunlight. The lamps can be activated via a pull-cord switch and QR codes will direct consumers to the Axa Health hub where they can find out more about the campaign and explore ways to improve their wellbeing.

Passers-by are invited to sit underneath the lamps to enjoy some light therapy. Axa Health will also be handing out free hot drinks, refillable water bottles and yoga mats. Brand ambassadors will be encouraging people to grab moments throughout the day to focus on their health.

The activation will be travelling across the UK starting with King's Cross, Londonm, on 25 February, where DJ Jo Whiley will be trying out the lamps. Staying for two days at each location, the lamps will then visit Spinningfields Square in Manchester, from 27 February, and Fort Shopping Centre in Glasgow, from 3 March.

Fallon London is working with MSL UK to deliver the project. Energy has produced the installation. MSL UK will be leading PR activity including a social media series that will feature content with Whiley at the King's Cross installation. Media planning and buying is being handled by Starcom.

Andy McClure, marketing and proposition director, Axa Health, said: "Our ambition is to be a brand that is there throughout our customers' health journey, encouraging and empowering them to be the best version of themselves as they define it."

Mark Elwood, executive creative director, Fallon London, said: ''Going to the gym, walking the dog, watching what we eat and drink, many of us are trying to keep a little healthier. But life can get in the way and health can take a back seat. This campaign is all about bringing little rays of healthiness and happiness to the public in a fun and 'feelgood' way."

The experiential activation is part of Axa Health's "Feelgood health" brand platform and campaign, which launched in January 2021. The platform, fronted by comedian Jack Whitehall, underlined Axa Health's position as it moved from a health insurance provider to an active health and wellbeing partner. This activation is the first out-of-home work for the new brand platform.