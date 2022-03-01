B Corporation celebrates certified brands with retail pop-up

B Corporation – the organisation that verifies companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability – has opened a concept store to help build awareness of businesses and brands that are B Corp certified.

"Good news" is a retail style pop-up space open until 31 March and filled with products that have sustainability and community at their core.

Visitors will find 300 fresh, chilled and frozen products from more than 100 brands alongside stories about how they are helping drive change to benefit people and the planet.

Boxes of fresh air rather than cigarettes will be displayed behind the till of the store on Rathbone Place, London. There is also a free-of-charge vending machine from Healthy Nibbles that uses social media as its currency, coffee from Origin and a good-cause lottery that has social impact and community-driven prizes.

B Corp-certified communications agency, Freuds, developed the concept in partnership with B Corp UK and is hosting a "payphone" hotline where it can be contacted for free cause-related PR advice.

Products from the pop, that has been built with upcycled materials, will not go to waste as they will be donated to The Felix Project.

The experience concept has been produced by Proud Robinson & Partners.

Chris Turner, executive director of B Corp, said: "After two years in a virtual world, to see this brought to life in the real world is particularly exciting, a physical anchor that our community needs to bounce back and hopefully the start of something special."

Lucy Boyd, creative and culture partner at Proud Robinson & Partners, added: "London is the global capital of B Corps, so naturally, it made sense to host the B Corporation's first physical experience in the heart of the city. Good News has been designed to create an engaging way to educate consumers and businesses on what B Corp is all about and to inspire others to join the movement."

Every March, the global B Corp community celebrates what it means to be a B Corp, building awareness around the movement and those using business as a force for good.

This year's theme is "Behind the B", inviting everyone behind the scenes to uncover what makes them a B Corp and ultimately a better business.