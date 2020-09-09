B&Q captures British homes with real family footage in Uncommon debut

B&Q has launched a campaign highlighting the deeper meaning behind home improvements, in the first work for the retailer by Uncommon Creative Studio.

“Build a life” represents a new direction for the brand as it attempts to build a more emotional connection with consumers. It will debut on TV and online today (10 September), followed by outdoor ads running across the UK later this month.

The film aims to capture a genuine portrait of British homes and show how they have changed over the years. It comprises clips from real home videos made by 69 families across the UK’s 69 cities – with scenes including birthday parties, redecorating a bedroom, catch-ups over cups of tea, family rows and hanging a new photo on the wall.

B&Q’s message is that home has never been so important, especially after lockdown. The brand’s recent survey found that lockdown has changed British attitudes towards their homes, with 57% agreeing their homes are more significant than ever in improving their lives.

Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann narrates the spot, which is set to Manhatta by The Cinematic Orchestra.

It was directed by Chris Hewitt through Knucklehead. Wavemaker handled media planning and buying.

Chris Graham, marketing director at B&Q, said: “At B&Q we’ve been making, growing and selling the tools, materials and know-how to improve homes for over 50 years. To us, these things are more than bricks and mortar. We believe that anyone can improve their home to make life better. It’s precisely this insight that makes us so proud and privileged to be a business where we can help people shape the homes that mean so much to them. Our 27,000 colleagues, myself included, love hearing about the projects our customers take on – it’s what inspires and motivates us.”

Uncommon won B&Q’s advertising account at the end of last year, replacing Engine.

Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon, added: “‘You can do it’ has never been a more powerful thought. The idea that you can build a room, a house, a life. Uncommon are proud to partner B&Q in their mission to help everyone build the life they want.”