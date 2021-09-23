Imogen Watson
B&Q encourages home improvement with emotional stop-motion animation

'Choose change' celebrates the belief that anyone can improve their home and make life better.

"Later means never" tells a story about choosing change in even the darkest of moments

B&Q has revealed the third instalment of "Build a life", which celebrates the belief that anyone can improve their home to make it better, with an artfully shot stop-motion animation "Later means never". 

Created by Uncommon Creative Studio, "Choose change" is an invitation to avoid settling and standing still.

Rather, the campaign suggests people embrace the life-affirming art of change, big or small. 

Improving homes has the power to improve the lives of loved ones and ourselves, the campaign insists. 

In the animation, Nigel, a single dad, has lost his mojo, which casts a spell over his home and causes the scene to appear paused in time. 

Trapped in an armchair behind a layer of dust and rock, sadly his home becomes a cavernous place that no longer resembles a happy place. 

Nigel is awakened from his lethargy by a drop of water from a broken pipe, as a dusty rug nudges him playfully, as plaster starts to crack on the walls around him. 

Nigel's daughter Lisa and their dog Gus appear. They have also been trapped under the rock. 

The narrator, Scottish actor Rory McCann, says: "If this settles one more inch, it might weigh us down for good."

A family photograph sparks a memory from happier times. The man feels more resilient and decides not to give up. 

As he breaks free from his surroundings, the walls begin to return to life with bright warming colours. Nigel rises from his armchair and the house magically transforms. 

Chris Graham, marketing director at B&Q, said: “The past 18 months have been a period of change like no other — turbulent and often out of our control. We believe now is the time to inspire our customers to take charge of the positive changes they can make to their homes.

“Our new campaign celebrates B&Q’s uniquely broad interiors range — a range that enables customers to make the changes that are right for them. When you ‘choose change’ and improve your space with B&Q, you are doing more than fixing a space, you’re creating a space that’s uniquely yours.

