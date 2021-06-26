Maisie McCabe
B&Q owner Kingfisher calls European media pitch

WPP’s Wavemaker has the business in several markets, including the UK.

Kingfisher, the owner of B&Q and Screwfix, has launched a review of its media planning and buying across Europe.

The WPP media agency Wavemaker is the incumbent in several countries, including the UK. Kingfisher also works with Dentsu's Merkle.

The review does not affect Kingfisher’s other agency rosters. Uncommon Creative Studio has worked with B&Q on its advertising in the UK since late 2019. Engine handles B&Q's CRM.

A Kingfisher spokesperson said: “As part of our commitment to the ongoing development of Kingfisher’s marketing communications services, we periodically evaluate all service partners to ensure we maintain the best working relationships to support our strategic goals.

"The review process will encompass the media buying for all of Kingfisher’s retail banners across Europe, with a new partnership arrangement to be in place for early 2022.

"We continue to work with our current incumbent agencies, including Wavemaker and Merkle during this process."

Kingfisher retained MEC, as Wavemaker was then known, in the UK and handed the WPP agency the additional markets of France, Spain, Portugal, Romania and Ireland in January 2017.

At the same time, Maxus (which also merged into Wavemaker) won the Russian business and sister shop Mindshare won Poland.

As well as the B&Q and Screwfix brands, Kingfisher owns Castorama in France, Koçtaş in Turkey and Brico Dépôt, which operates in countries including France, Portugal, Spain and Romania.

Since hiring Uncommon Creative Studio, B&Q's advertising has struck an upbeat tone. In an ad launched in March, the home improvement retailer told consumers "We will grow again" as it promoted its plant range.

