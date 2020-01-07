Simon Gwynn
B&Q owner Kingfisher hires Lego digital chief for top customer role

Jean-Jacques Van Oosten returns to Kingfisher 12 years after previous stint.

Van Oosten: joins after nine months at Lego
Kingfisher, the retail group that owns B&Q and Screwfix, among others, has appointed Jean-Jacques Van Oosten to the role of chief customer and digital officer.

Belgian national Van Oosten joins from Lego, where he has been chief digital officer since April 2019. He previously held roles at Swiss luxury goods business Richemont, German retailer Rewe, building supplies company Travis Perkins and Tesco, where he was chief information officer. 

Van Oosten returns to Kingfisher following a previous stint from 2005 to 2008, when he was group IT director.

Kingfisher chief executive Thierry Garnier said: "JJ is an experienced digital leader with a track record of driving change in international companies. He has a key role to play at Kingfisher as we look to accelerate our digital and data capabilities and grow ecommerce sales."

Pierre Woreczek, Kingfisher’s former chief customer officer, left in January 2019 after three years.

B&Q appointed Uncommon Creative Studio to its creative account in December after five years of working with WCRS/Engine. Screwfix works with Ogilvy.

