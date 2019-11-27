B&Q reviews ad account

B&Q, the DIY retailer, is reviewing its advertising account after five years with Engine.

The pitch is being handled directly by the brand, which is in talks with a number of agencies.

Engine, then known as WCRS, snatched the business from Karmarama in 2014. Karmarama had won the account two years earlier, after defeating WCRS in a shoot-out. Before that, advertising was handled by McCann London for three years.

Campaign understands that Engine is not repitching for the business, but will continue to work with B&Q in other areas. Partners Andrews Aldridge – now part of the integrated Engine – won the retailer's CRM account in 2016.

Last year, B&Q released a campaign focusing on a "can-do" attitude.

Wavemaker works on B&Q owner Kingfisher's media after the company consolidated the majority of the media account into the agency (when it was known as MEC) in 2017.

A B&Q spokeswoman said: "We have been meeting with a small number of creative agencies to identify a creative lead agency for 2020."

B&Q reported a sales decline of 2.8% to £3.4bn for the year ended 31 January 2019.

Earlier this year, B&Q rival Homebase awarded its ad account to Atomic and its media business to Havas amid a turnaround plan.

Engine directed enquiries to B&Q.