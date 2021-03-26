B&Q says ‘We will grow again’ with poetic farewell to winter

B&Q is attempting to gear up the nation for spring, against the background of the coronavirus pandemic, with a new campaign featuring a TV ad narrated by Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann.

Created by Uncommon Creative Studio to promote B&Q’s range of plants, “We will grow again” begins in the depths of the British winter.

“Dear winter, you can freeze our fingers and steal our sunshine away, you can darken our days and make it seem like the frost will never thaw, but you won’t turn our hearts to ice”, McCann declares as a plethora of flowers rise up from seemingly desolate ground.

It ends as he concludes: “We didn’t lose hope, we planted it.”

The ad was directed by The Sacred Egg through Riff Raff and will first air on TV tonight, a day before the clocks go forward an hour. The wider campaign, with media planning and buying handled by Wavemaker, will include online, outdoor and print executions.

“The arrival of spring has never meant more to all of us than it has now,” Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon Creative Studio, said.

“We’re not just coming out of another winter — there’s a whole load of stuff we’re leaving behind this time.”

Research from the brand found that 86% of British homeowners embraced DIY during the pandemic, more than a quarter (27%) put their efforts into gardening.

“The sentiment that we will grow again is a lesson nature teaches us every year: the good stuff will always come through if you plant it.”

The campaign is the latest iteration of B&Q’s “Build a life” campaign, also narrated by McCann, which launched in September last year with a spot highlighting the deeper meaning behind home improvements during the pandemic.

The campaign included 17 outdoor executions, all of which combined imagery of DIY products with statements about everyday life moments and home improvement.

It marked Uncommon's first work for B&Q since winning its creative account in December 2019.