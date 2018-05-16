B&Q supplies a big impression outdoors

It’s great to see B&Q in the top five of the Big Impression table with this OOH burst that’s part of their annual Spring campaign.



From an insight perspective, having this feedback on the awareness and recall of our campaign is invaluable; it is especially encouraging to see B&Q among the OOH campaigns that continuously top the charts. With digital OOH garnering all the column inches, the results in the Big Impression show that classic OOH still delivers in terms of reach, fame, and saliency.To see brand-building campaigns alongside activation campaigns highlights the versatility of the medium to deliver multiple brand benefits.