B&Q supplies a big impression outdoors

Steve Paynes, director of insight and marketing, Kinetic
|Index*
|1
|McDonald's Chicken Legend Small- format roadside
|210
|2
|McDonald's Monopoly Small- format roadside
|153
|3
|NOW TV Large- format roadside
|152
|4
|NOW TV Large- format roadside
|139
|5
|
B&Q Small -format roadside
|119
|6
|EE Large- format roadside Bus
|119
|7
|Tesco Large-format roadside
|117
|8
|Pepsi Max Small- and large-format roadside
|116
|9
|Netflix 'LOST IN SPACE' Small- and large-format roadside
|114
|10
|SKY Q Large-format roadside
|107
It’s great to see B&Q in the top five of the Big Impression table with this OOH burst that’s part of their annual Spring campaign.
From an insight perspective, having this feedback on the awareness and recall of our campaign is invaluable; it is especially encouraging to see B&Q among the OOH campaigns that continuously top the charts. With digital OOH garnering all the column inches, the results in the Big Impression show that classic OOH still delivers in terms of reach, fame, and saliency.To see brand-building campaigns alongside activation campaigns highlights the versatility of the medium to deliver multiple brand benefits.
OOH is a really important channel for us, both digital and the more traditional 'paper and paste'. We believe it's all about developing a balanced, integrated strategy that pulls on the channels that are right for our objectives. It's great we're seeing the rewards of that here.
Jamie Hewett, advertising and media manager, B&Q
This chart lists the out-of-home campaigns which had the greatest recall in the period 12 March - 8 April 2018. All data supplied by Opinium opinium.co.uk