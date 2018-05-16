Promoted
Primesight
B&Q supplies a big impression outdoors

B&Q’s latest seasonal campaign using small format OOH is resonating with the public
Steve Paynes, director of insight and marketing, Kinetic

Index*
1 McDonald's Chicken Legend Small- format roadside 210
2 McDonald's Monopoly Small- format roadside 153
3 NOW TV Large- format roadside 152
4 NOW TV Large- format roadside 139
5 B&Q Small -format roadside
 119
6 EE Large- format roadside Bus 119
7 Tesco Large-format roadside  117
8 Pepsi Max Small- and large-format roadside 116
9 Netflix 'LOST IN SPACE' Small- and large-format roadside 114
10 SKY Q Large-format roadside 107

It’s great to see B&Q in the top five of the Big Impression table with this OOH burst that’s part of their annual Spring campaign.

From an insight perspective, having this feedback on the awareness and recall of our campaign is invaluable; it is especially encouraging to see B&Q among the OOH campaigns that continuously top the charts. With digital OOH garnering all the column inches, the results in the Big Impression show that classic OOH still delivers in terms of reach, fame, and saliency.To see brand-building campaigns alongside activation campaigns highlights the versatility of the medium to deliver multiple brand benefits.

Above: Prominent billboard sites are working well for Now TV, with high levels of recall
OOH is a really important channel for us, both digital and the more traditional 'paper and paste'. We believe it's all about developing a balanced, integrated strategy that pulls on the channels that are right for our objectives. It's great we're seeing the rewards of that here. 
Jamie Hewett, advertising and media manager, B&Q
Above: McDonald’s continuing Chicken Legend promotion is a tasty formula for success

This chart lists the out-of-home campaigns which had the greatest recall in the period 12 March - 8 April 2018. All data supplied by Opinium opinium.co.uk

