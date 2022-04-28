B&Q and Uncommon create 24-ton rotating set for brand's latest campaign

B&Q has literally turned a house upside down for its latest campaign and brand platform that rest on its belief that anyone can change their home to make life better.

"Change. Made easier" by Uncommon Creative Studio aims to show that B&Q makes it easy for people to develop their homes in times of change, such as a new child.

A 90-second film called "Flip" shows a woman redecorate her home or "flip-her-house-beautiful" as the brand puts it. The ad opens with the mum sitting in a cluttered spare room as she looks down at a positive pregnancy test. Her partner enters but she hides the test.

As David Bowie's Sound and Vision plays, the woman looks around her house and everything starts to move with things falling out of the cupboards towards her. The house begins to literally flip.

She waves to her son and partner as she climbs out of the window and to the top of the garden with the house at 180 degrees. The woman then slides down the garden and into a home that has been refurbished. She opens the door to the spare room to reveal a nursery and says: "I'm pregnant."

The film was shot in-camera using a 24-ton rotating set that was built to fit a football stadium because of how large it was. At its highest point, the double-sided house was more than six storeys.

Chris Graham, B&Q's director of marketing, said: "Today, as the world opens up, change continues to be all around us. Adapting to that change isn't always easy and when it comes to home improvement our customers have less and less time to make the changes they need. Almost a third of consumers tell us that time is a key barrier for them.

"At B&Q, we're on a mission to ensure that improving a home and building a life with B&Q is easy and convenient — whether via our stores, our app or online at DIY.com.

"It has been amazing working with the team on this project. The Flip concept connected with us immediately — telling a story that is close to our hearts, a story of life, a story of change. It's home at the speed of life."

The ad was directed by Oscar Hudson through Pulse Films. It airs on TV on Saturday during ITV's Britain's Got Talent and will run across video-on-demand and cinema for one month. It will be supported by outdoor activity which is yet to be released.

Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon Creative Studio, added: "Nobody just wakes up and decides to improve their home. Life happens, things change and your home needs to change with them.

"B&Q enables us to do just that with ease. This film is a powerful story of change, made easy, all captured in one beautiful moment.

"Uncommon wanted to take our partnership with this iconic British brand to a new level with this campaign, and we wanted to work with the best British talent to realise it. David Bowie is the soundtrack to the excellent Oscar Hudson's vision, capturing a moment of change, made easy."