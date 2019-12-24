BA Holidays mocks Instagram snobbery in new TV spot

British Airways Holidays has launched a new TV campaign playing on the competitiveness sometimes found in conversations around holidays – and the disconnect between social media and what people really want.

Created by Ogilvy, "Clever you" was shot by prolific TV director Juliet May, who most recently directed all 12 episodes of BBC Two sitcom Motherland, and has also handled episodes of Call The Midwife and Miranda.

The creatives at Ogilvy are Bertie Rapkin, Jon Morgan, Joyce Kremer and Helena Olsson. The production company is Merman and the media agency is Wavemaker.

The spot debuts today (26 December) at 11.15am and will be followed by a second TV execution in the spring.

Claire Bentley, managing director of British Airways Holidays, said: "This new ad campaign is designed to show the savviness of British Airways Holidays customers for making such a wise choice, in a humorous, light-hearted and thoroughly British way."

Ogilvy executive creative director Shish Patel added: "In Britain, holidays are second only to the weather as popular topics of conversation. This new campaign for British Airways Holidays takes a humorous look at how these conversations play out in everyday life, and in so doing, lets people know that British Airways is not just an airline, but a pretty smart holiday provider too."