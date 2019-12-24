Simon Gwynn
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

BA Holidays mocks Instagram snobbery in new TV spot

Ad by Ogilvy launches on Boxing Day.

BA Holidays: observes that social media likes do not equate to happiness
BA Holidays: observes that social media likes do not equate to happiness

British Airways Holidays has launched a new TV campaign playing on the competitiveness sometimes found in conversations around holidays – and the disconnect between social media and what people really want.

Created by Ogilvy, "Clever you" was shot by prolific TV director Juliet May, who most recently directed all 12 episodes of BBC Two sitcom Motherland, and has also handled episodes of Call The Midwife and Miranda.

The creatives at Ogilvy are Bertie Rapkin, Jon Morgan, Joyce Kremer and Helena Olsson. The production company is Merman and the media agency is Wavemaker.

The spot debuts today (26 December) at 11.15am and will be followed by a second TV execution in the spring.

Claire Bentley, managing director of British Airways Holidays, said: "This new ad campaign is designed to show the savviness of British Airways Holidays customers for making such a wise choice, in a humorous, light-hearted and thoroughly British way."

Ogilvy executive creative director Shish Patel added: "In Britain, holidays are second only to the weather as popular topics of conversation. This new campaign for British Airways Holidays takes a humorous look at how these conversations play out in everyday life, and in so doing, lets people know that British Airways is not just an airline, but a pretty smart holiday provider too."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Want to talk to gamers? Don't pretend to know everything

Want to talk to gamers? Don't pretend to know everything

Promoted

December 18, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #63 James Ross-Edwards

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #63 James Ross-Edwards

Promoted

December 18, 2019
What's next for native?

What's next for native?

Promoted

December 17, 2019
MEDIA
Creatives to vote on these 5 TV-topping Christmas ads

Creatives to vote on these 5 TV-topping Christmas ads

Promoted

December 12, 2019