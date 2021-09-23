BA work heralds reopening of transatlantic corridor

British Airways is to mark the recommencement of flights between the UK and the US with a new ad campaign from WPP.

The advertising group's Team Horizon, led by Ogilvy, has used a new version of the iconic 1932 photo of construction workers sitting above New York City – Lunch atop a skyscraper – to promote the transatlantic flight route reopening from November.

The image has been reworked by photographer Adam Hinton so that it now shows the 11 workers gazing up into the sky, apparently peering up at returning BA flights, rather than at each other.

The “We’re back” campaign marks the end of an 18-month hiatus for flights between the two countries that was brought in by then-President Donald Trump due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19.

The ban was ended this week after the White House confirmed fully vaccinated UK and EU travellers will be able to visit the US from later this year.

BA said the reopening of the route was particularly important for the company as it operated the most flights of any UK carrier across the Atlantic Ocean.

Jules Chalkley, chief executive creative director at WPP's Ogilvy UK, said: “British Airways is back. It doesn’t get any bigger or more iconic than the route to New York and the US reopening – it’s fantastic news after such a long wait to fly and we wanted to recreate an iconic image to match."



The British Airways creative account is currently under review.