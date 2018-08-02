Babylon Health in hunt for new agency

Babylon Health is reviewing its ad agency requirements

The health service start-up – that allows for virtual GP consultations through its mobile app – is approaching agencies including VCCP as part of a pitch process being assisted by AAR.

Babylon Health has most recently worked with Ogilvy, when it appointed O&M London on a retained basis in autumn 2016.

Ogilvy & Mather London, which was subsumed into the Ogilvy UK brand as part of a global restructure across the business this year, won the deal to raise awareness of Babylon’s ground-breaking healthcare app, which is used by the NHS, and develop the brand in the UK.

The first piece of work off the contract was the ‘Don’t ask the internet. Ask a real doctor’ campaign, which played on the phenomenon of "Cyberchondria", or hyperbolic responses to seeking medical advice online.

Created by Max Maclean and Ran Stallard, the OOH ads launched in January 2017 as the NHS prepared to trial the app as an alternative to non-emergency helpline 111.

Ogilvy has not carried out any further campaigns since the launch.