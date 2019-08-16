Fayola Douglas
Bacardi creates dance classes in collaboration with Ashley Roberts

Choreography will be set to Make It Hot by Major Lazer and Anitta.

Bacardi: dance classes will run until mid-September
Bacardi is hosting dance classes at Frame studios where visitors can learn moves inspired by its Make it Hot track by Major Lazer and Anitta.

The "Do What Moves You" dance class, at Frame’s Shoreditch studio, is the latest part of a campaign for Bacardi’s song. The class has been developed in collaboration with Ashley Roberts and Frame.

Choreography is set to Make It Hot, as well as other uplifting tracks including its 2017 song Sound of Rum. The music "encompasses different genres with a Caribbean influence inspired by the rum brand’s vibrant island heritage".

From 29 August the dance class will run weekly on Thursdays through to 19 September. Visitors will receive a Bacardi cocktail after their session at Boxpark.

Ogilvy PR is delivering the project.

