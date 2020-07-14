Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Bacardi encourages return to bars with free cocktails

Campaign supports bars as they adapt to social-distancing rules.

Bacardi: wants to drive footfall during challenging times
Bacardi is continuing its support for the nightlife industry with a campaign to encourage patrons back into bars by offering them a free cocktail.

The brand's aim is to help drive footfall as the hospitality industry adapts to new health and safety measures. As part of its #RaiseYourSpirits initiative, 2,500 Bacardi employees will each invite three friends or family members to enjoy a cocktail at reopened bars across Europe, with 10,000 beverages to be distributed.

Francis Debeuckelaere, regional president, western Europe, Australia and New Zealand, at Bacardi, said: "Times have been incredibly tough for the bar industry over the past few months. Of course, there are still tough times ahead, but as bars begin to reopen in many parts of the world, we wanted to take immediate action to give them the boost they need right now.

"Where health and safety guidelines allow, ‘Back to the bar’ gives us the opportunity to do exactly that, and we won’t stop there. As the challenges evolve, so will our support, and we’ll continue to do all we can to make sure our friends in the on-trade get through this crisis and come out stronger."

Launched in March, #RaiseYourSpirits saw Bacardi invest £3.3m globally to support bar owners and bartenders through the coronavirus crisis. As bars reopen, Bacardi will be helping owners adapt to new ways of operating, including providing the technology for in-app ordering via menus with QR codes to reduce contact between bartenders and guests.

This week, Bacardi launched a European-wide online portal, where bar owners can find products and resources to build their home delivery or takeaway business. Items available on the site include social media marketing, recipes, packaging, free software and templates for designing and printing cocktail labels.

