Bacardi forms Sound of Rum Crew for music events

Rum brand is hosting Caribbean-inspired musical tour.

Bacardi: musical group will perform
Bacardi has formed the Sound of Rum Crew, who will perform live as part of a Caribbean-inspired musical tour.

The seven-strong group is made up of performers including Harry Pinero, One Acen, P Money, Donae’o and Siobhan Bell. Each member will represent a different Caribbean-influenced genre, building on Barcardi's "Sound of rum" campaign, which aims to sharpen the brand’s music connections and celebrate its heritage.

Confirmed locations for the tour are Boxpark Croydon (London) on 14 September, SWG3 (Glasgow) on 19 September and Freedom Mills (Leeds) on 28 September.

Each event will have Bacardi cocktails and guests will be entertained in a Caribbean-inspired environment featuring LED screens, bright palm-print motifs, neon artwork and bar bottles that pulsate to the beat. Large Bacardi bat wings provide a key photo opportunity and an authentic replica of a Jamaican reggae sound system has been built into the stage set. For the ticketed Croydon event, visitors will receive a drink with their ticket.

There are media partnerships with Capital Xtra, Mixmag and Snapchat, and the tour also coincides with the launch of Bacardi Spiced, the brand's new spiced rum drink.

Wasserman is delivering the project.

