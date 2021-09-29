Bacardi to hold series of experiences for London Cocktail Month

Bacardi has unveiled a month-long series of experiences for London Cocktail Month, including creative experiences, bar takeovers and cocktail nights.

The events will take place in partnership with several of Bacardi’s brands, including its flagship Bacardi rum, Grey Goose vodka and Patrón tequila.

Leila Stansfield, Bacardi’s on-trade director for UK and Ireland, said: “It’s felt like a long time coming, but it’s finally here. We couldn’t be more excited to be working with our partner bars to create unforgettable experiences that bring people back to the city’s incredible cocktail scene.”

On 7-8 October, Barcelona cocktail bar Two Schmucks will take over the Lyaness bar on London's South Bank.

In addition, every Tuesday this October, complimentary tacos will be available at East London bar Satan’s Whiskers for those buying a Bacardi Patrón tequila cocktail.

Expanding beyond alcohol, every Monday and Wednesday this October, The Hoxton Southwark will host creativity workshops. Monday sessions will focus on photography and Wednesday will feature terrarium-making classes.

On 17 October, the Artesian bar at The Langham will be taken over by former bartender Ran Van Ongevalle, who now owns and runs Bar Ran in Bruges.

Lastly, Wright Brothers venues across Borough Market, South Kensington and Battersea will host a night of martini cocktails and complimentary cocktails every Thursday this October.

Bacardi will also launch Jigger Beaker Glass, its annual tour of live workshops and seminars for the bar industry, over the period.

Brewdog and London Essence Luxury Mixers will be holding events as part of London Cocktail Month.