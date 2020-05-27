Bacardi hotline serves advice to home cocktail makers

Bacardi has opened a messaging hotline in France so that consumers can get tips on how to make good cocktails and mocktails at home.

Managed by Bartenders for the BMF, the WhatsApp hotline can be used to get advice on how to make good use of leftover ingredients found in cupboards and fridges. Consumers can also use Instagram and Facebook to send questions and receive mixology advice.

The campaign is called "le numéro verre", a pun on "numéro vert", meaning toll-free number ("verre" means glass). The service is being offered from Wednesday to Friday each week in the lead-up to 2 June, which is the reported date for the reopening of bars in France.

Fabio Iazzetta, head of social media at CLM BBDO, told Campaign: "The reality behind the video call is that nobody really wants to do it, but everybody has to. We do it to keep in touch with our loved ones and to share, even briefly, a moment similar of our pre-Covid life.



"The idea is not to hijack the video call trend and be the umpteenth brand to appropriate what will remain in our heads as the medium of communication in containment but to be at the service of those who need it, in the best way.



"With this hotline on WhatsApp, the interaction is immediate (whatever the format, text message, or vocal message). Everyone can talk directly to a bartender and can maintain the conversation over time without the stress of a video call."

For each message sent to the hotline, Bacardi will add a €1 tip to the bartender’s salary. The activity is part of Barcadi’s global initiative, "#RaiseYourSpirits", that gives support to its partners across the world impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

CLM BBDO is delivering the project.