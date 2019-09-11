Bacardi jumps on ASMR bandwagon with 'Sound of rum' campaign



Bacardi has rallied a team of top bartenders to produce its latest campaign, "Sound of rum".

Created by Abbott Mead Vickers BDDO, the 60-second spot celebrates the brand’s Caribbean heritage by inserting the bustling sounds of cocktail-making into a song, with hip hop artist Swizz Beatz working as executive producer on the track.

Fabio Ruffet, regional brand director at Bacardi Europe, told Campaign: "Music and rhythm have always been at the heart of Bacardi – it’s that Caribbean heartbeat that has kept us moving for seven generations.

"With 'Sound of rum', we wanted to showcase not only the incredibly skilled bartenders we work with, but also blend in our 156-year Caribbean heritage to create a track. From bottles clinking to ice crushing, fruit chopping and cocktail shaking, the result is a multilayered sound experience which we created by capturing all live sounds on set."

This is part of Bacardi's wider "Do what moves you" platform – a music-based campaign that has included dance classes, live events and a collaboration with Major Lazer and Anitta on music track Make it Hot.

Over the past year, ASMR (which stands for autonomous sensory meridian response) has gained momentum in adland, with brands such as Netflix, Squarespace and Lynx taking advantage of the viral trend in their work.

Tucker Bliss, director of "Sound of rum", said: "We took inspiration from the ASMR world, focusing on the instantly recognisable and familiar sounds of the bar – honing in on what rum might sound like.

"We had such an amazing time breaking down each mixed drink to its core sonic components, to their most simple form, and then building the vibe back up into a new track."

The work was created by Julia Merino and Greg Farrington, and directed by Bliss through 1stAveMachine. The media agency is OMD.