Bacardi marks International Women's Day with inspirational summit

The event highlights a call for a more diverse and inclusive community and workforce.

Bacardi is partnering with leadership, education and training company SHE Globl to stage a one-day event in London that aims to bring together men and women, from across society, culture and business.

The SHE Summit is the flagship event of SHE Globl; the London edition, entitled Spirit Forward, is the first such event hosted by the two partners to take place in Europe.

The summit's theme will be focused on 'You Don’t Need to be in Charge to Lead', exploring the belief that the first step in being a change-maker is to acknowledge that you already are one.

Speakers include writer and social activist Gina Martin and Laura Haynes, chair of the UN Women National Committee. 

Spirit Forward London takes place on 4 March at Sea Containers on the Southbank. 

