Bacardi Rum signs up Maya Jama for music series

Bacardi Rum is partnering dance music label Defected to host live-streamed music events presented by Maya Jama.

The five-part series, called "Bacardi Spiced x Defected Presents: D-RUM Sessions", will be broadcast on the Defected Records Twitch channel on Friday evenings from 22 October until 19 November, including a Halloween special.

The line-up will feature Melvo Baptiste on 22 October, Archie Hamilton with Melé on 29 October, Spiller on 5 November, Monki on 12 November and Kitty Amor on 19 November.

Maya Jama will introduce each session by chatting with the artists about the sounds and tracks that move them and how they like to "spice up a party" before they take to the decks to play a 90-minute set.

Each session, which takes place at Defected's new Shoreditch headquarters, aims to serve as the "ultimate party-starter" and will include demos on how to make Bacardi Spiced cocktails with Lyaness bartender La'Mel Clarke.

Each week, a cocktail inspired by the artist set will be crafted using Bacardi Spiced.

This series of events builds on the rum brand's history of music activations, which include the forming of a Sound of Rum Crew in 2019, who performed live as part of a Caribbean-inspired musical tour.

Bacardi Rum UK senior brand manager Federica Iaconetti said: "We're so excited to continue to bring music and dance into the living rooms of rum fans through the 'Defected x Bacardi Spiced Presents: D-RUM Sessions' and we couldn't think of a better partner to collaborate on this project with than Defected Records.

"Most exciting of all, through partnering with both Defected and Twitch, we'll be able to reach music lovers all over the UK and beyond."

James Kirkham, chief business officer of Defected, added: "Defected is always looking for new ways to add value for our fans and further our role within dance culture – so this partnership with Bacardi is particularly exciting.

"Not only are both brands synonymous with throwing amazing parties, this collaboration allows us to engage with our Twitch community, delivering an exclusively curated series of unmissable shows, each brought uniquely to life by Bacardi."