Back to the office (again): is it time to 'live with Covid'?

In one of his first tweets as health secretary last summer, Sajid Javid put his foot in it when he urged the nation to “get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus”.

Very quickly he was roundly criticised for being insensitive by implying that people were cowering from Covid-19. Soon afterwards a contrite Javid issued an apology for his “poor choice of word”.

Earlier this month when Javid fleshed out the move to relax the “Plan B” restrictions – including the lifting of the work from home instruction – he wisely steered clear of any suggestions of cowardice but returned to the theme of his ill-advised tweet.

“We cannot eradicate this virus, and its future variants,” he said. “Instead, we must learn to live with Covid, in the same way that we’ve learned to live with flu.”

“Living with Covid'' has become somewhat of a government mantra amid debate around Covid’s shift from pandemic to endemic status. The Omicron variant proved to be milder than its predecessors and cases continue to fall, thanks in part to a successful booster campaign.

The drive to get workers back at their office desks to help city centres has been pushed by ministers. In a move, which some say is designed to appease Tory backbenchers with regime change on their minds, government insiders have also issued anonymous briefings castigating civil servants who allegedly prefer home-working with their Pelotons close by rather than going to the office.

Closer to this industry, last week another dig at working from home came from the high-profile former Publicis Groupe senior executive Tom Goodwin. He said on Twitter that, while there were exceptions, generally the workers who were most reluctant to return to the office are “probably the people you are OK without”.

There are lots and lots of exceptions to this and this will annoy many.



But I think generally speaking the people who are MOST reluctant to come back to the office for 3-4 days per week are probably the people you are OK without. — Tom Goodwin (@tomfgoodwin) January 25, 2022

However, the discourse in adland has mostly been civil and some form of home working is now largely accepted as the norm. Sky was among the companies last week marking the relaxation and used the occasion to set out plans to welcome back staff to a new office and launch a new hybrid working model.

But, as Goodwin alludes to, the celebratory tone beamed down from on high is not always aligned with the desires of the foot soldiers. Adland industry bosses, who mostly believe real life face time with colleagues is important, now privately express fears that they may be on a collision course with some staff who are still reluctant to go in.

One agency chief executive said he was resigned to a mini exodus when he raised the pressure on them to attend the office three days a week. However, he was resolute that the “intangible benefits” from being under the same roof meant that adopting a hard line was necessary.

In a stance that could give it the upper hand in the talent war once again, Google appears to be more flexible than the agency world. Unveiling its £750m purchase of London's Central Saint Giles development – which it previously rented – Ronan Harris, vice-president and managing director, Google UK & Ireland, said: "We believe that the future of work is flexibility. Whilst the majority of our UK employees want to be on-site some of the time, they also want the flexibility of working from home a couple of days a week.

“Some of our people will want to be fully remote. Our future UK workplace has room for all of those possibilities."

So two months short of the two-year anniversary of the first lockdown, what does the business of “living with Covid” look like for adland?

Hanisha Kotecha

Chief client officer, Creature

Let’s be honest, we’ve all been living with it for a while now. Lots of us suffered beyond the symptoms, with heartbreak, loneliness and loss, but it’s starting to feel safe enough to look at the blessings of the virus – not just the curse.

Blessing 1: we recognise and better appreciate the people that make our lives better – teachers, carers, cleaners, nurses – but also the people we laugh with. Bosses who check on our mental health and care if we’re OK.

Blessing 2: we’re choosing and judging brands by how they help us live better – they save our precious time, hard-earned money, help us make ethical choices. Brands are being forced to be more generous than ever before.

Blessing 3: we’re learning to communicate better. Brands, like our favourite people, are being respectfully disruptive – demanding our attention only when it’s something really, really, good. They’re more entertaining and they’re thinking about the things we care about, not just what they want to say.

So, yes, let’s get on and live with this thing, as long as we don’t mess up and forget the lessons we’ve learned along the way.

Fiona Gordon

Chief executive UK, Ogilvy

2022 is the time for business leaders to manifest hope and create a new normality. There will continue to be ups and downs and we'll have to keep adapting but just as consumer behaviour is shifting, so too is the working mindset. We have to continue to innovate, collaborate and inspire our clients and teams in new and interesting ways.

The industry has shown our potential to experiment around how we work and generate ideas. Let's step that up in 2022 – empowering our people at all levels and in all skills to show their full creativity.

Businesses with an ability to adapt to capture opportunities, an empathy to really listen, deepen trust and define partnerships with colleagues and clients, can all feel excited and inspired about the future for work.

Nishma Robb

Senior director, brand & reputation marketing, Google UK

Listen, we’re all tired of saying “you're on mute” time and time again, and there is a critical need for social connection for our mental health and wellbeing. So, going back to the office will look different in 2022.

At Google, we think the future of work is flexibility. We recently announced the purchase and refurbishment of our Central Saint Giles office to ensure it’s well equipped to meet future workplace needs.

Working flexibly shouldn’t mean less collaboration. We’ll introduce new types of spaces to collaborate inclusively, to encourage wellbeing, hybrid working and to keep setting the pace when it comes to the evolution of work environments.

What does different look like you ask? For the Google community, it could mean continuing to enjoy the flexibility of working from home a couple days of week, working from another city for part of the year, or even going fully remote and moving there altogether.

It’s safe to say that flexibility and choice will be core to making the return to office experience an enjoyable one.

Jon Williams

Chief executive, The Liberty Guild

Yes, we need to learn to live with the virus, but let’s remember we also have to live with the learnings. The absolute reality is that the science says it’s becoming endemic, and we’ve just got to suck it up. It’s here to stay, like flu and taxes.

But just because someone in a government we all inherently distrust tells us all everything’s gonna be OK, it doesn’t mean we have to throw away all we have rediscovered. Our confinement has given us the precious space to re-learn how to cherish life. We’ve rediscovered our own culture, not the late night, weekend working version of it. Our family, our friends, our life, where we’re from and where we want to be – the stuff that really matters.

Let’s not lose that as we cram ourselves onto the Northern line. And the once-in-a-generation opportunity to drive home geographic diversity in our pale, male, stale workforce. Don’t lose that either. Please.

Richard Morris

UK & Ireland chief executive, IPG Mediabrands

Hope springs eternal with a (mostly) vaccinated population and an apparent reduction in virulence, but we still live with the threat of a virus that has done untold physical and mental damage to our society.

While I think it is too early to emphatically state that it is time to start living with the virus, I do believe it is time to start living again. The lack of human interaction carries its own toll. This is our balancing act and, right now, this tips in favour of a return.

I’m looking forward to welcoming colleagues, clients and partners back to our offices. We have acquired new, flexible ways of working and a beautiful, new, physical space at The Bailey in London that I’m hopeful will make lives richer and help creativity flow.