Back to WFH: is it business as usual?

We’ve been here before, of course. With the Omicron variant spreading across the country, new government guidelines (the so-called Plan B) have kicked in, recommending a return to a full working from home schedule, just at the moment that we were all properly warming to the idea of office life again.

Most staff, possibly with an eye on the Christmas break, have taken the news with few complaints (though this may change if we find ourselves still stuck at home in January), but some companies have been unhappy with the switch back to remote employment.

Magazine publisher Future emailed its workforce telling them that, “full-time working from home is not something ‘we can’ do”. The company later clarified its position after the email was leaked to The Guardian, reassuring staff that office attendance was not mandatory and that if anyone doesn’t feel comfortable coming in to work, “they are under no pressure to do so”.

Meanwhile Apple CEO Tim Cook told employees that the company has now pushed back its timetable for returning to US offices to “a date yet to be determined”, and that staff would receive $1,000 to help with furnishing a home working space.

The ad industry adapted relatively well to the limited possibilities of WFH, finding ways to continue strategising, pitching and creating, despite growing Zoom fatigue and, more urgently, concerns about staff churn.

Has WFH now become business as usual, or could this latest pandemic development potentially signal further disruption, coming as it does at a time when so many are making plans for a busy 2022 and the dawning of a new year widely embraced as the start of an industry-wide comeback?

Richard Bon

managing director, Clear Channel UK

Personally, I never planned to go back to five days a week in the office, but nor did I ever plan to be fully working from home – it simply doesn’t work on a personal and professional level. Sometimes, nothing beats being "out-of-home", and I will miss the face-to-face coaching, collaboration and community. For an out-of-home business like ours, the return of WFH is not ideal. But regardless, we still have the expertise to deliver effective, targeted and creative campaigns: for example, by shifting campaigns from the city centre to local high streets. The question now is not "Why OOH?", but "Where and what content?"

Dara Nasr

managing director, Twitter UK

The government's change last week does not alter our approach to working from home or, indeed, flexible working. Since the start of the pandemic, Twitter has prioritised the safety of its employees. We know that many of our employees are eager to get back to the office long term and connect with their colleagues in-person, while others may be anxious about going back. So our approach is: opening offices is our decision, and when and if our employees come back is theirs. This is about providing our employees with the flexibility to determine how and where they work best.

What’s clear is that the future of work at Twitter is hybrid and that’s why we’re focused on evolving the entire employee experience and building one inclusive team centred on people having the choice of where they do their best work.

Fiona Gordon

chief executive UK, Ogilvy

I believe a focus on what you do, versus where you do it, is the reality now. This year we have seen the benefits of flexibility, but also the joy of being together in the office. The simple pleasures of sparking off each other, working with new people or just having a coffee with colleagues while admiring our awesome Thames view has taken on new meaning. As we must work from home again for a while – and I truly hope not for long – we can benefit from all our learning. Our primary focus is on how to manage wellbeing. Our "Thrive" strategy, ensuring staff well-being, gives a range of support from offering access to talking therapies through the Unmind app and counselling, to specific podcasts and virtual events we've created for managers, employees and clients.

We have reconsidered the staff support we have in place during lockdowns or periods of remote working. Given the statistics on domestic abuse, we’ve recently introduced a new policy, partnering the UK charity Safelives, to support any employees who might experience domestic violence. It includes education on how colleagues can spot early warning signs to support one another, through to financial support to escape an immediate threat. I think our industry and Ogilvy have demonstrated what is possible when we innovate around how we work in 2021. With a spirit of agility, creativity and kindness, businesses with an ability to pivot to capture opportunities, deepen trust and define partnership with their clients, can all feel excited and inspired about the future for work.

Simon Davis

chief executive, Walk-In Media

Clearly, at this point, while our understanding of the Omicron variant is limited, we are all going to be cautious to protect our people, especially as they return home for Christmas. But for us, the last few months of this year have been the busiest, and (fortunately) its most productive as we have largely returned to the office. Put simply, we have been getting more done with more people in the office. We have been enjoying going back into our clients’ offices. And people have been happier, with entry-level colleagues in particular discovering for the first time what working in media is actually about, beyond the spreadsheets. After a few months of near-normality, WFH as a mandate, not a choice, does not feel like business as usual.

Mark Howley

COO, Publicis Media

At the start of December, we encouraged our teams to WFH wherever possible. We felt it was important to move quickly and ensure our people knew their health and wellbeing was our first priority. Our teams have loved being back together in person, the office has been buzzing in recent months, but equally we feel pretty proficient at smoothly running our clients’ business remotely. There hasn’t been a bump in the road work-wise and the transition back to home working has been seamless. So, yes, it’s business as usual. Albeit, I do think most of our people will be hoping we get back to our fully flexible, hybrid working pattern again, with a couple of days a week in the office, soon in the new year.