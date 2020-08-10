Arvind Hickman
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Badoo thanks nation’s ‘wankers’ in new campaign

The dating app brand and The Romans have launched a campaign that pays homage to masturbators who ‘selflessly’ resisted meeting up with dates in the flesh during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Badoo is thanking the nation's singletons for sacrificing sex
The series of "empowering ads" thanks single Brits for temporarily giving up their sex lives, helping the national effort to stop the spread of the virus by staying home and engaging in some self-love.

According to a recent 4media survey of 1,000 people for the dating app, 37% of singletons said they had masturbated more than usual during lockdown, with an average of once a day since 23 March.

The Romans commissioned London-based illustrator Alice Skinner to create a collection of illustrations evoking the "Blitz spirit" to encourage masturbation and solo sex. Slogans include "Flick for victory" and "Make do and masturbate".

“We know being single in lockdown has been tough for many, so wanted to find a fun and playful way to open up an honest conversation about masturbation and solo sex, while saying thank you to those who have avoided temptation to break the rules,” Natasha Briefel, Badoo UK marketing director, said.

“We’ve seen lots of great connections being made during this period of digital courtship in lockdown, so want to encourage our users to be kind to one another, chat, meet and date honestly and safely when they're comfortable doing so.”

The campaign will run on billboards and flyposters across London, and on social media.

A version of this story first appeared in PRWeek

