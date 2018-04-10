Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Baileys, Hotel Chocolat and Brita to activate at London Coffee Festival

An Espresso Martini Bar, a chocolate masterclass and a focus on the quality of water are among the brand activations at this year's London Coffee Festival.

Diageo’s Irish cream liqueur Baileys will return with its Espresso Martini Bar which will serve a twist on the cocktail: Flat White Martini.

The brand will be joined by Sandows Cold Brew, which will make espresso martinis with Ketel One Vodka and Mr Black.

The Hotel Chocolat "School of chocolate" is also back with a chance to taste 13 varieties. An expert chocolatier will guide guests on the best way to experience chocolate, how to taste it, and what to look out for. There will also be coffee and chocolate pairings, and rare and vintage masterclasses.

Brita will offer a "trained water sommelier" to take visitors through "the essentials of water" and test filtered water and unfiltered water in tea.

The festival runs from 12-15 April at the Old Truman Brewery in London.

