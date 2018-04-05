Gurjit Degun
Baileys pop-up book bar returns for third year

Baileys, the Diageo-owned Irish cream liqueur, is hosting its pop-up book bar for a third year with the Women's Prize for Fiction.

The "Baileys book bar" will feature a number of events to celebrate women’s voices and fiction written by women.

The five-day activation will welcome women including Lily Cole, Jenny Colgan, Juno Dawson, Louise Doughty, Dorothy Koomson, Catherine Mayer, June Sarpong, Kit de Waal and Viv Groskop.

The events will include a focus on the shortlisted writers for the WPFF 2018 prize, female comedians, as well as 200 years of Emily Brontë.

It will also showcase the Baileys Treat Collective, a team of food and drink experts who will be serving up "playful and eccentric" Baileys treats. There will also be a Baileys cocktail masterclass event.

The bar will be at Waterstones in London's Gower Street between 23 April and 27 April.

