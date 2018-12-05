Baileys' Treat Bar returns for Christmas

Baileys is bringing back its festive Treat Bar, giving guests a chance to customise their cocktails.

The pop-up, which runs from 7 December to 22 December, will have an Alpine-themed snug area with neon signs, "candy wallpaper, message walls and an infinity mirror".

Customers can opt for hot drinks with Baileys Original Irish Cream, Baileys Chocolat Luxe and Baileys Almande, as well as salted caramel Baileys espresso martinis. There will also be the option to add toppings to drinks such as gingerbread men, edible glitter and honeycomb.

Those looking for a Baileys Christmas gift can buy a hamper and fill it with a range of products from a pick n mix station.

The experience is being delivered by RPM.