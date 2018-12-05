Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Baileys' Treat Bar returns for Christmas

Diageo brand's activation runs for two weeks.

Baileys' Treat Bar returns for Christmas

Baileys is bringing back its festive Treat Bar, giving guests a chance to customise their cocktails.

The pop-up, which runs from 7 December to 22 December, will have an Alpine-themed snug area with neon signs, "candy wallpaper, message walls and an infinity mirror".

Customers can opt for hot drinks with Baileys Original Irish Cream, Baileys Chocolat Luxe and Baileys Almande, as well as salted caramel Baileys espresso martinis. There will also be the option to add toppings to drinks such as gingerbread men, edible glitter and honeycomb.

Those looking for a Baileys Christmas gift can buy a hamper and fill it with a range of products from a pick n mix station.

The experience is being delivered by RPM.

Gurjit Degun

Gurjit Degun recommends

Campaign Event Awards 2018

Read more

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now