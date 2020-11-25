Bake Off finale becomes Channel 4's biggest-ever show

The finale of the Great British Bake Off has become Channel 4's biggest-ever show in terms of ratings since modern records began in 2002, peaking at 10.4 million last night.

An average of 9.2 million people tuned in to watch Peter Sawkins impress judges Pru Leith and Paul Hollywood to be crowned the winner and take home a branded cake stand.

The show aired between 8pm and 9.15pm and attracted a 39.7% share of the total audience watching TV at the same time.

The average audience grew 33% year on year, after last year's finale pulled in 6.9 million people.

The overnight figures provided by Channel 4 also show that GBBO had the biggest share of young viewers (aged between 16 and 34) in the show's 11-year history at 63.5%.

This year's series kicked off with a strong audience, peaking at eight million viewers – making it Channel 4's most-viewed show of the year at the time.

Channel 4 added that the previous highest overnight audience for GBBO with the broadcaster was the 2017 final, which attracted 7.7 million viewers. That was the first year that the show aired on Channel 4, having begun its journey on the BBC.

Sawkins beat Laura Adlington and Dave Friday in the final. The three contestants and nine others agreed to stay together in a social bubble so that this year's show could run amid the coronavirus pandemic.