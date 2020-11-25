Gurjit Degun
Added 44 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Bake Off finale becomes Channel 4's biggest-ever show

Show peaked with 10.4 million viewers and averaged at 9.2 million.

Sawkins: GBBO winner
Sawkins: GBBO winner

The finale of the Great British Bake Off has become Channel 4's biggest-ever show in terms of ratings since modern records began in 2002, peaking at 10.4 million last night.

An average of 9.2 million people tuned in to watch Peter Sawkins impress judges Pru Leith and Paul Hollywood to be crowned the winner and take home a branded cake stand.

The show aired between 8pm and 9.15pm and attracted a 39.7% share of the total audience watching TV at the same time.

The average audience grew 33% year on year, after last year's finale pulled in 6.9 million people.

The overnight figures provided by Channel 4 also show that GBBO had the biggest share of young viewers (aged between 16 and 34) in the show's 11-year history at 63.5%.

This year's series kicked off with a strong audience, peaking at eight million viewers – making it Channel 4's most-viewed show of the year at the time.

Channel 4 added that the previous highest overnight audience for GBBO with the broadcaster was the 2017 final, which attracted 7.7 million viewers. That was the first year that the show aired on Channel 4, having begun its journey on the BBC.

Sawkins beat Laura Adlington and Dave Friday in the final. The three contestants and nine others agreed to stay together in a social bubble so that this year's show could run amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Weathering the perfect storm through lockdown

Weathering the perfect storm through lockdown

Promoted

Added 21 hours ago
Our learnings: DLG's Chilvers, Wavemaker's Hutchison and the7stars' Clarke

Our learnings: DLG's Chilvers, Wavemaker's Hutchison and the7stars' Clarke

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago
The key to engaging audiences in the attention economy

The key to engaging audiences in the attention economy

Promoted

Added 45 hours ago
Is it time to log off social media?

Is it time to log off social media?

Promoted

November 23, 2020