Bake Off to open with 90-minute episode on 27 August

Special will include five four-minute ad breaks within the programme.

The Great British Bake Off: advertising cookies
The Great British Bake Off will feature a 90-minute first episode when the baking contest returns for its tenth series on Tuesday 27 August.

The programme, starting at 8pm, will include five centre breaks, each four minutes long, including spots, promos and sponsorship idents – one more than in a standard 75-minute episode. It will be preceded by a three-minute end break that follows Channel 4 News, and followed by a 2:25 end break.

All remaining episodes of the series – the third on Channel 4 – will run for the usual 75 minutes, with four centre breaks. Amazon is sponsoring the show for the second year. In its first year on the commercial broadcaster, Bake Off was sponsored by Dr Oetker and Lyle’s Golden Syrup.

Channel 4 released an ad for the show the end of July, featuring a cameo from Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster and soundtracked by a version of The Beatles' All Together Now.

